Beats of viral notes

CHENNAI: Engalukku ellai illai. Naanga kaatru pola, vaanam pola...naange kalaingargal (We don’t have limits or boundaries. We are like the air, like the sky...we are artistes,” announces 40-something-old Manimaran, parai artiste and founder of one of the most successful folk art troupes in the state — Buddhar Kalai Kuzhu — a collective started in 2007 to reclaim the position and politics of the traditional percussion instrument.

No buzz in arts biz

With the curfew in place, like several businesses, the performing arts has also taken a severe hit. Temple festivals and cultural shows cancelled and performances indefinitely postponed, folk artistes across the state are reeling under a crisis. But Manimaran and his wife Magizhini have not stopped themselves from stirring the humble parai, at any cost. Since the lockdown, the duo has been tapping on social media, taking relevant messages and riveting performances through live streaming, to audiences across the globe.

Buddhar Kalai Kuzhu

“For folk artistes, the months from March to June are very crucial. That’s when most of the events and performances happen. We ensure we are able to manage our expenses for the next six months based on what we earn during this period. Having a lockdown during season time has affected us. Around 12 of us from our troupe were supposed to perform in Bangladesh last week. However, some of us have a choice — to either sit idle or to do something with the art we have, despite the situation,” says Manimaran.

First responder

For the mentor-cum-performer who has always been one of the first from the folk arts community to respond to a crisis — be it during the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami or the Gaja cyclone in 2018 — COVID-19 posed a challenge. “Earlier, we used to go to these calamity-struck areas and play the parai. The performance and songs used to comfort the survivors and families of victims. But what’s happening now is different; we can’t step out to help people. That’s when I decided to use our social media platform. Almost everyone has a smartphone and has a basic knowledge of how to use Facebook and its features. So I decided to use it as a medium to offer comfort, create awareness about the current situation and break myths,” details Manimaran about his Facebook live programme — Corona Kumbidu.

Sessions of solidarity

In the 30-minute-long daily live session, Manimaran and Magizhini discuss a gamut of topics ranging from the revival of traditional games, the plight of people living on the streets, the transgender community and the crisis they might be facing during quarantine, families dividing chores, to the vulnerability of the elderly and children during the pandemic situation — all this, while interspersing them with the energetic beats of the parai. “These are topics that have to be discussed and people who have to be thought about even on regular days. But now is probably the best time to start a dialogue as the message will be more relevant and powerful now,” he asserts.

What was a temporary fix of thoughtful entertainment a few days before the nation-wide lockdown, has now garnered the attention of netizens. After successfully hosting 21 episodes of Corona Kumbidu, Manimaran has launched the second season of the programme owing to the lockdown extension. “I came across a few Gaana songs that spread wrong information about the pandemic. One such that grabbed my attention was how coronavirus is spread through non-vegetarian food. This pushed me to come up with a piece called The Corona Song — which seeks to create awareness on the virus,” says the performer, who has penned the song.

Lauding the efforts of artistes like TM Krishna who are helping practitioners of marginalised art forms, performers who do not have the means to earn a living now by gathering funds, Manimaran says such initiatives are the need of the hour. “Not all artistes have the privilege of going digital. So, help should reach every group that is now home-bound and left without a source of income,” he shares. With many from the urban art circuit taking to teaching online classes and live sessions, Manimaran urges the government to step in and help rural folk artistes curate such online classes too. “Apart from providing folk artistes with one-time monetary assistance, enabling us to curate such classes will help us in the longer run,” he shares. The beats of Manimaran’s parai can be heard at 5 pm every day. For details, visit Facebook page: Manimaran Magizhini