COVID-19 lockdown: Two-wheelers coming to Koyambedu after 7:30 am to be seized

CHENNAI: Those coming by their two-wheelers to the Koyambedu wholesale market in the city must do so between 4 am to 7:30 am from Sunday, according to a press release from Chennai Corporation on Saturday.

Vehicles that arrive after 7:30 am would not be allowed entry and would be seized, the statement said.

However, the time restriction does not apply to vendors, the statement said.

The Koyambedu market has around 10,000 traders, workers and other staff, all of whom will be given health check-ups by the corporation, the statement added.