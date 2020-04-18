STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Finding fun in new mundane realities

On March 17, I came home after writing my third competitive exam of the year.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kavyashree N Kalkura

Kavyashree N Kalkura

By Kavyashree N Kalkura
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On March 17, I came home after writing my third competitive exam of the year. I had devoted 2019 entirely for preparations and so I decided to stay away from studying for a month; to not be productive at all and just to have some fun. I was thinking of all that I should do in the next 30 days. My list included shopping and going to watch movies, painting, cooking different recipes every day and visiting Elliot’s beach and Mahabalipuram with my friends. Later that day, my aunt called my mom and informed her that she has bought a new dishwasher. My mom replied saying that I have Kavya (to do the dishes).

When Janata Curfew was announced and later the national lockdown, my mom’s words came true — I have to now wash the vessels! She has prepared a schedule. In the morning, my duty is to throw garbage, mop the house and hang clothes to dry; in the afternoon, cut vegetables for meal prep and clean the vessels; and in the latter part of the day, I have to assist her in cooking and cleaning the vessels. 
If I am even a minute late in beginning any of these tasks, my mother immediately gets into action to complete the work.

And that often makes me feel bad. So in these past few days, I have been trying to do all the chores that I am supposed to as soon as my mom calls my name out. During this time, I have been trying out acrylic and watercolour painting. I post all my artwork on Instagram and WhatsApp. I then bask in all the appreciation I receive. If I am not painting, then I am binge-watching Fresh Off The Boat and Money Heist. I also watch Radhakrishna and Mahabharat. When everyone is busy trying to be productive during this time, I am trying just to have some time off from studies. When everything becomes normal again, I will surely be more productive. —Kavyashree N Kalkura (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp