Finding fun in new mundane realities

Kavyashree N Kalkura By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On March 17, I came home after writing my third competitive exam of the year. I had devoted 2019 entirely for preparations and so I decided to stay away from studying for a month; to not be productive at all and just to have some fun. I was thinking of all that I should do in the next 30 days. My list included shopping and going to watch movies, painting, cooking different recipes every day and visiting Elliot’s beach and Mahabalipuram with my friends. Later that day, my aunt called my mom and informed her that she has bought a new dishwasher. My mom replied saying that I have Kavya (to do the dishes).

When Janata Curfew was announced and later the national lockdown, my mom’s words came true — I have to now wash the vessels! She has prepared a schedule. In the morning, my duty is to throw garbage, mop the house and hang clothes to dry; in the afternoon, cut vegetables for meal prep and clean the vessels; and in the latter part of the day, I have to assist her in cooking and cleaning the vessels.

If I am even a minute late in beginning any of these tasks, my mother immediately gets into action to complete the work.

And that often makes me feel bad. So in these past few days, I have been trying to do all the chores that I am supposed to as soon as my mom calls my name out. During this time, I have been trying out acrylic and watercolour painting. I post all my artwork on Instagram and WhatsApp. I then bask in all the appreciation I receive. If I am not painting, then I am binge-watching Fresh Off The Boat and Money Heist. I also watch Radhakrishna and Mahabharat. When everyone is busy trying to be productive during this time, I am trying just to have some time off from studies. When everything becomes normal again, I will surely be more productive. —Kavyashree N Kalkura (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)