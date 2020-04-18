One Amma Canteen, ration shop ‘temporarily shut’ after couple visited there test positive for COVID-19 

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a 60-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife of Old Washermenpet were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening, a public distribution shop and Amma Canteen in their locality have been temporarily closed as the couple has visited there often.

Corporation officials said the couple, with no travel history, were taken to the Corporation Sample Testing Centre at Cholera hospital in Tondiarpet three days ago during the door-to-door survey.

“They had symptoms of severe cough and mild fever. The results came late on Friday evening and the couple were taken to Stanley Medical College hospital on early Saturday morning. The street has been cordoned off completely,’’ said the Corporation official.

While the civic body has engaged in contact tracing and enquiry, the officials say that the patients did not travel anywhere for a long time.

“They belong to a poor family and have stayed here. They’ve only been coming out for ration and buying food in Amma Canteen sometimes,’’ the official said.

Officials suspect that since there have been five COVID19 positive cases close to their house in Tondiarpet Zone, while there have been 20 cases totally, the likeliness of them having contracted it in the ration shop or Amma Canteen is there.

“A rigorous sample testing will be done throughout the day and we will trace all the sources including workers in the PDS shops,’’ added the Corporation official.

However, as Amma Canteen remains an essential service, officials said it would be thoroughly disinfected and opened later in the day, making special arrangements to access it.

“This is the only canteen in this locality and either a special pathway will be made or the canteen would be shifted to a nearby place,’’ officials said.

Meanwhile, in this area, it has been observed that people have been unable to maintain social distancing for weeks. Large crowds would be present in the ration shops and since the streets are very narrow, people mostly stood close to each other.