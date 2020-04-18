STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social isolation takes a toll on new mothers in Chennai amid COVID-19 outbreak

Obstetricians and psychiatrists say that social isolation and lack of physical and emotional support has taken a toll on mothers physically and mentally.

Published: 18th April 2020

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When R Saradha (28) from Chennai, gave birth to a boy in mid-March, little did she know she would be spending her post-delivery period in social isolation.

“For the birth of my first child in 2017, close to ten family members were there but now it is just my husband and kids, as my parents are unable to come from Madurai,’’ says Saradha.

Since the lockdown began, newly turned mothers say they feel a rise in anxiety level due to indefinite periods of social isolation, unavailability of maids and baby-sitters and more importantly fear of their children acquiring COVID-19.

“I partially still take care of cooking while my husband is simultaneously learning. Without grandparents, it is hard to manage the older child who gets restless. It also feels claustrophobic, not able to walk outside,’’ she adds.

Anjana Ravi, the mother of a four-month-old, whose husband is living in Seattle, says without knowing the end of lockdown, it leads to postpartum depression. 

“I feel like a zombie. I don’t sleep because of the baby and with no maid, I help my elderly parents as well as take care of the baby.  I feel like shouting at the baby or taking it out on my parents for no fault of theirs,’’ she says.

Obstetricians and psychiatrists say that social isolation and lack of physical and emotional support has taken a toll on mothers physically and mentally.

“Even before delivery, many mothers feel anxious now because only one relative is allowed to come to hospital now,’’ says Dr Vinutha Arunachalam at Apollo Hospitals.

Dr Vinutha said that mothers bounce back from postpartum depression very quickly, but now social isolation must have created anxiety and stress.

“We advise them to walk, now that also is restricted. Even on a terrace, it may get crowded if four persons gather.”

She added that normally mothers are advised to do postpartum exercises like breathing exercises, stomach and pelvic exercises. “This gives a balance physically and mentally,’’ she said.

Psychiatrist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar of Sneha said the fear of ‘how it is going to be after pregnancy’ and a role change to mother may cause postpartum blues.

“Now as mothers face isolation, it is important for family members to give support at least by phone. Whoever is in the house must give physical support and look after the baby, giving adequate time for mother to sleep,’’ said Dr Lakshmi.

However, she added that in cases of extreme postpartum depression, mothers can seek medical help even during the lockdown.

