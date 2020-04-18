Ten COVID-19 patients recover, discharged from Chennai hospital

By ANI

CHENNAI: Ten COVID-19 patients, who have completely recovered, were on Saturday discharged from Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai.

"Today, ten COVID-19 patients who have completely recovered are being discharged. 13 were discharged earlier, out of which 5 are interested in plasma donation, 4 are not fit, while we are motivating the rest," Vasanthamani, Dean, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,1,323 coronavirus cases have been registered in Tamil Nadu including 15 deaths.