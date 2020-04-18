‘Was afraid, but hospital workers helped me overcome infection’

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 outbreak is, indeed, something to be concerned about, but you can keep yourself safe by following a few simple things, say survivors. “The most important thing is confidence that we can overcome the disease,” says one of the 30 patients released from an exclusive COVID-19 hospital in Omandurar Estate on Friday.

While the 29-year-old has managed to step out safe, his mother, wife and eight-month-old child are still in hospital, undergoing treatment. The 29-year-old, who is one among thousands from the State to attend the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi, says hospital authorities helped him overcome the fear of virus.

“I was scared the first day. After that, I don’t know how time flew by,” he says. “Every patient needs to be conscious about washing his hands regularly to prevent the spread of infection to others,” says the man. “My baby tested negative for the virus, but she is still being breastfed and my wife is positive. So she is in the hospital with her mom.”

The man says he attended the Delhi conference for just one day. “I was there on March 23, the last day. I came home by flight on March 24. I never had any symptoms when I got here. But just to be on the safer side, I went to the RGGGH on March 25. I didn’t want to take any risk because I have a little child at home.”

“The doctors sent me home after a blood test, as I had no symptoms. I went back to RGGGH on April 1, by my bike to get my test result. There, doctors sent me to the Omandurar hospital by ambulance. They took a swab test and two days later told me I had tested positive,” the man said.

“I struggled for a few days. After that around 60 people who attended the event got admitted there. That gave me some relief. We kept each other company, did namaz together, and helped each other stay positive and overcome the disease.”

Family quarantined at Omandurar hospital

