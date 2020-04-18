STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Was afraid, but hospital workers helped me overcome infection’

While the 29-year-old has managed to step out safe, his mother, wife and eight-month-old child are still in hospital, undergoing treatment.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

30 people being released from an exclusive Covid-19 hospital in Omandurar Estate on Friday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 outbreak is, indeed, something to be concerned about, but you can keep yourself safe by following a few simple things, say survivors. “The most important thing is confidence that we can overcome the disease,” says one of the 30 patients released from an exclusive COVID-19 hospital in Omandurar Estate on Friday.

While the 29-year-old has managed to step out safe, his mother, wife and eight-month-old child are still in hospital, undergoing treatment. The 29-year-old, who is one among thousands from the State to attend the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi, says hospital authorities helped him overcome the fear of virus.

“I was scared the first day. After that, I don’t know how time flew by,” he says. “Every patient needs to be conscious about washing his hands regularly to prevent the spread of infection to others,” says the man. “My baby tested negative for the virus, but she is still being breastfed and my wife is positive. So she is in the hospital with her mom.”

The man says he attended the Delhi conference for just one day. “I was there on March 23, the last day. I came home by flight on March 24. I never had any symptoms when I got here. But just to be on the safer side, I went to the RGGGH on March 25. I didn’t want to take any risk because I have a little child at home.”

“The doctors sent me home after a blood test, as I had no symptoms. I went back to RGGGH on April 1, by my bike to get my test result. There, doctors sent me to the Omandurar hospital by ambulance. They took a swab test and two days later told me I had tested positive,” the man said.

“I struggled for a few days. After that around 60 people who attended the event got admitted there. That gave me some relief. We kept each other company, did namaz together, and helped each other stay positive and overcome the disease.”

Family quarantined at Omandurar hospital
The 29-year-old man, who is one among thousands from the State to attend the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi, says hospital authorities helped him overcome the fear of virus. While he has managed to step out safe, his mother, wife and eight-month-old child are still in hospital, undergoing treatment. “My baby tested negative for the virus, but she is still being breastfed and my wife is positive. So she is in the hospital with her mother.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp