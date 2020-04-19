Amma canteen, ration shop shut as patrons test positive

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A ration shop and Amma Unavagam at Old Washermenpet have temporarily been closed down on Saturday as an elderly couple who visited the outlets often, tested positive. The couple -- 60-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife -- have no travel history. They were taken to the Corporation Sample Testing Centre at Cholera hospital in Tondiarpet three days ago during the door-to-door survey.

They showed symptoms including severe cough and mild fever. “Results came on Friday evening and the couple, who tested positive, were taken to Stanley Hospital on Saturday morning. Their street has been cordoned off,” said a corporation official. “They are a poor family, and have no travel history,” said officials.

“They only came out to buy rations, or get food from the Amma Unavagam.” There have been five cases close to their home in Tondiarpet Zone, and it’s likely they contracted the disease from one of these two outlets, say officials. “A rigorous sample testing will be done and we will trace all the sources including workers in the PDS shops,’’ added the Corporation official.

As the canteen is an essential services, it will be disinfected and opened soon. “If not, we will make some other special arrangement,” said officials. “This is the only canteen in this locality. We will either make a special pathway or the canteen will be shifted to a nearby place.” Narrow streets packed with houses makes social distancing a challenge in this neighbourhood, say many residents.