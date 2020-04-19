Buy an artwork to help feed the vulnerable during lockdown

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Want to make a difference in the lives of people affected by the lockdown? You can start by purchasing some artwork from the instagram page ‘Art for Charity’. A group of young people from National Institute of Design (NID) have started an online initiative that connects artists who want to donate their artwork and buyers who want to contribute to people affected by lockdown.

“Every art work will cost around `100 to `150, and people can contribute more if they want. If you like an artwork you can reach us through a personal message on the instagram page, ‘Art for Charity’. It helps both artists and art lovers. Artists contribute through their talent and art lovers with monetary aid,” says Srinidhi Chandrasekar, from Chennai, one of the NID students who initiated the move.

Families suffering from lockdown and individuals feeding the stranded workers in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi have been identified and money is sent directly to the accounts of the persons. “In Chennai we identified two widows who were domestic staff and are at home due to lockdown. Their husbands died as contract daily wage labourers. In Aruppukottai, a group of youngsters who are feeding 300 beggars and migrant labourers are identified. We focus on people who are in the blind spots of the bigger NGOs” says Srinidhi.

The artists who have approached the platform have agreed to take care of the shipping charges and will be shipped to the address once the lockdown is over. “It’s an open platform and any artist who wishes to join us is welcome,” says Srinidhi, an artist herself saw the need for such a platform since she could not move out of the house and help the people on streets. Along with her classmates and like-minded people, the initiative has now reached people across metropolitan cities in India. To contribute or purchase one: Visit ‘Art for Charity’ in Instagram page.

Help to needy

