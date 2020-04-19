STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Buy an artwork to help feed the vulnerable during lockdown

Their husbands died as contract daily wage labourers. In Aruppukottai, a group of youngsters who are feeding 300 beggars and migrant labourers are identified.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Want to make a difference in the lives of people affected by the lockdown? You can start by purchasing some artwork from the instagram page ‘Art for Charity’. A group of young people from National Institute of Design (NID) have started an online initiative that connects artists who want to donate their artwork and buyers who want to contribute to people affected by lockdown. 

“Every art work will cost around `100 to `150, and people can contribute more if they want. If you like an artwork you can reach us through a personal message on the instagram page, ‘Art for Charity’. It helps both artists and art lovers. Artists contribute through their talent and art lovers with monetary aid,” says Srinidhi Chandrasekar, from Chennai, one of the NID students who initiated the move.

Families suffering from lockdown and individuals feeding the stranded workers in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi have been identified and money is sent directly to the accounts of the persons. “In Chennai we identified two widows who were domestic staff and are at home due to lockdown. Their husbands died as contract daily wage labourers. In Aruppukottai, a group of youngsters who are feeding 300 beggars and migrant labourers are identified. We focus on people who are in the blind spots of the bigger NGOs” says Srinidhi. 

The artists who have approached the platform have agreed to take care of the shipping charges and will be shipped to the address once the lockdown is over. “It’s an open platform and any artist who wishes to join us is welcome,” says Srinidhi, an artist herself saw the need for such a platform since she could not move out of the house and help the people on streets. Along with her classmates and like-minded people, the initiative has now reached people across metropolitan cities in India. To contribute or purchase one: Visit ‘Art for Charity’ in  Instagram page.

Help to needy
Families suffering from lockdown and individuals feeding the stranded workers in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi have been identified and money is sent directly to the accounts of the persons. To contribute or purchase one, visit ‘Art for Charity’ in Instagram

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp