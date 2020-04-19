HC clerk tests positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A clerk attached to the Government Pleader (GP) office at the Madras High Court tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Saturday. The clerk was present in the court on Thursday when Justices R Subbiah and R Pongiappan heard petitions relating to distribution of food and other relief materials by the DMK and several NGOs, among other cases.

Around 100 people, including advocates, mediapersons, police personnel, government officials and court staff were present in the court on the day. The Advocate-General and GP underwent swap testing on Saturday evening.

A medical team from the Directorate of Medical Services in Teynampet rushed to the High Court and discussed with the administrative committee, presided over by the Chief Justice, measures to sanitise the premises. Efforts are also being made to test the clerk’s family members and other contacts.