No lockdown for them?

Despite curfew, pvt engineering colleges summon teachers, ask them to enroll students 

Published: 19th April 2020 06:41 AM

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The teachers of private engineering colleges seem to have no respite from their troubles. Amidst complaints that several teachers have not been paid their salaries for months, many of them have been summoned to their colleges on Monday, apparently to find prospective students for next academic year. The move comes on the heels of the Central government allowing States to ease lockdown measures from April 20. 

With the threat of losing job or a huge pay-cut hovering over their heads, the faculty are allegedly coerced to double as marketing agents. “Our college management has asked all teachers to gather on Monday for admission-related work. We have not received our salaries for four months now. The management says that it may not disburse our pay, if we fail to report,” said a mechanical engineering faculty from a college on OMR.

He said that many teachers did not have their own vehicle and would not be able to commute to the college without public transport or college bus amidst the lockdown. “The college authorities say that it is our headache,” he rued. Another faculty from a college on the outskirts of Chennai said she suspected that the college didn’t send out a circular fearing it may be leaked to public. “They refused to even send a message. An administrative staff from the college called and informed that we were supposed to come to college on Monday and said no formal note would be sent,” she said.

As enrolment in engineering colleges have dwindled over the last few years, many teachers were being asked in the past to even go for door-to-door canvassing, to call hundreds of students from common databases, send bulk SMSs, distribute pamphlets and even personally accompany students for certificate verification process for engineering counselling.

“Our management has already told us that we are supposed to hunt for prospect students during the lockdown and said in an indirect way that our jobs may depend on it. Since many of us have not been able to do it from homes, they are calling us to college now.,” said a teacher from Kanniyakumari. A teacher from Coimbatore said she too did not receive any text message or circular, but instead got a phone call to come on Monday. “The college did not even give a reason.

I was simply asked to come. I do not know how will I travel to the college,” she said. Some colleges have asked only their male staff to show up while some others have asked teachers from certain departments. 
But as the government plans to ease some lockdown measures, colleges are finding an excuse to summon their staff. The teachers, however, fear that this violates the lockdown measures and may risk their safety.`

