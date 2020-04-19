Panel meets on removal of lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee headed by Finance Secretary S Krishnan formed to recommend measures for phased removal of restrictions for lockdown after April 20 met at the secretariat in the presence of Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.

The 18-member committee was expanded as a 21-member committee on April 17. The committee is preparing appropriate strategies by consulting stakeholders and is expected to submit its report on Sunday. Already, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that removal of restrictions as well as which industries would be allowed to function would be announced on Monday.