Teachers seek revamp of class XII evaluation process 

CHENNAI: School teachers have urged the government to revamp class XII State Board Exam paper evaluation process in order to ensure social distancing. They suggested that the government must decentralise evaluation centres and organise subject-wise earmarking of centres.

As the State government is planning to ease some lockdown regulations from Monday, teachers expect to be called in for evaluation of the papers. The government has already consulted district level officials to check the feasibility of starting evaluation soon, said a source from the School Education Department.

In the past, public exam papers were distributed across centres and some times teachers were required to travel to other districts.

Owing to the lack of transport facilities and worried over their family members’ safety, the teachers have requested the government to increase the number of evaluation centres and earmark these centres for evaluation of only one subject at a time.“If all subject teachers crowd at one centre, it will be very difficult to ensure social distancing,” said PK Ilamaran of TN Government Teachers Association. He further urged that the government should supply soaps and masks for teachers.