Two policemen infected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PERAMBALUR/SALEM: Two policemen in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concern among officials. In Chennai, an SI attached with the Fort Station tested positive on Saturday. He had been patrolling the streets in Parry’s Corner for the last two weeks.

“He fell ill two weeks ago and samples were taken, which turned positive,” said officials. In Permbalur, a policeman attached with the V Kalathur station has tested positive. “He has been admitted to a GH in Tiruchy, and the 5-km area around his residence has been barricaded. His family members have been isolated and monitored,” said district collector SA Raman.

The police station where he worked has been disinfected, and 36 of his colleagues and volunteers have been put under quarantine. A native of Thalaivasal in Salem, he went to the GH there for a general checkup, and was referred to Tiruchy GH as he had symptoms of COVID-19.