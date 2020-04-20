Chennai Corona Warriors collect Rs 7 lakh worth donations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corona Warriors (CCW) have raised donations to the tune of `7 lakh after Express highlighted their efforts. Comprising more than 500 college students, CCW is engaged in helping daily wage workers and people with disabilities (PwD) in the city.

“Some people reached out to us directly, while others donated through a crowdfunding platform. Also, lot of people contacted us for help. We have helped 473 families so far and are planning to reach 1,000 families by next week. This was a much-needed push for the whole team,” said Arun Bhaskar, founder, CCW.

The requests received at the helpline of the Commissionerate for the Welfare of Disabled, are also redirected to CCW. Once a request is received, CCW purchases the provisions and upload the bills and beneficiary details online.

This is to ensure transparency, so that the donors know their money is being put to right use, said the organisers. They can be contacted at 9940402225.

College students

Most of the volunteers are students of MCC, SRM, Hindustan University, Ethiraj, Dr Ambedkar Law University and SNDB Vaishnava among others.