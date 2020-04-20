STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Games to play during COVID-19 lockdown

This list is ranked on a scale of “easily gets boring” to “the novelty hasn’t worn out yet”.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Intensive gaming

For representational purposes

By Anusha Ganapathi 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been a while since I made a listicle. So, instead of doing a copout by reviewing the free game on the Epic Games Store this week (it is Just Cause 4, just ‘cause I know some of you might be curious), this week’s list is about the games we play during the quarantine! These are games that are a little overtly aggressive, very unlike the TikTok challenges and household chores-related mind games you might have with people you are currently living with.

This list is ranked on a scale of “easily gets boring” to “the novelty hasn’t worn out yet”. House party : Unsure if it comes strictly under the category of a videogame (but it supports video calling and has games so might slip in on a technicality), but you all probably had it on your phone and used it for a grand total of two times. Beyond that, Pictionary gets repetitive and admit it, you never really understood the point of the Chips and Guac game. Ludo: There are multiple versions of this app online. Good for some wholesome fun with friends. Randomisation is FAKE NEWS, and there’s always that person who the dice favours more than the others.

The only reason you continue playing this is with the hope that you suddenly emerge as lucky towards the game’s end, when no one is expecting it. Call of Duty Mobile: If you have friends who play PUBG, it will be a real miracle if you can get them to install COD on their phones as well. The new mobile game will make you feel like a true wunderkind in the initial levels. Games like COD are strictly not suitable for the phone (which is why I will review COD Warzone next), but that doesn’t make the easy wins any less satisfactory. I haven’t played it long enough for the beginner’s luck to wear off yet. Instead, I’ve stuck to… Pubg: A solid match in Erangel once a week can be a wonderful ego boost to power you through the rest of the day.

 nice car drive with friends through the red zone might give you the same feeling as walking through the roads of your city again. Battle Royale is a heavy recommend during lockdowns. Catan: The online version is not free to play, unlike the others on this list — but is available across platforms. The randomised maps make a single round of the game a little complex and longer, but more fun. The gameplay is simple to understand, easier than explaining the rules every time when you use the physical boardgame. The randomised dice rolls, however, do not at all fit in with the likelihood of the numbers that emerge. Remember to distract yourselves with games this week, and don’t trust the dice.

Anusha Ganapathi  @quaffle_waffle

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gaming
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp