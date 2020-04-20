Singara Chennai reboots as humans stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

As humans retreat into their homes, Singara Chennai is blooming with lush green carpets, brilliant blue skies and soothing trails of clear air. Flaunting her best show yet, nature dazzles in this bird’s eye view of the city — where the dawn and dusk bird songs bring melodies of comfort to many quarantined city dwellers, the Adyar river paints poetry in hues of blue and green, and the loud silence of the IT Corridor shakes off the usual chaos. But is this just a mere mirage? Will this respite for nature from man be short-lived?

Boats anchored at Muttukadu boat house