STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 positive cases on the rise

With more people being tested for coronavirus infection, the number of positive cases in the State has surged and touched 100 on Sunday following a week of dip...

Published: 20th April 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

In a benevolent gesture, Chennai Corporation authorities celebrated the birthday of a 12-year-old girl at a community hall on Sunday. The girl, Srishti Kumari from Patna, along her family had got stranded in Chennai while on a pilgrimage to Tirupati

In a benevolent gesture, Chennai Corporation authorities celebrated the birthday of a 12-year-old girl at a community hall on Sunday. The girl, Srishti Kumari from Patna, along her family had got stranded in Chennai while on a pilgrimage to Tirupati | Ashwin Prasath, twitter

By Express News Service

With more people being tested for coronavirus infection, the number of positive cases in the State has surged and touched 100 on Sunday following a week of dip...

News in numbers

1,07,193
Passengers from affected countries have been put under home quarantine for 28 days so far

40,876
Samples have been taken, and among them 1,477 persons tested positive and 31,853 tested negative in State

Spit not Puducherry CM

V Narayanasamy warned that people spitting in public places will be penalised. The act has been declared as a cognizable and compoundable offense under the Epidemic Diseases Act

Viral news

1 The Esplanade police station in Chennai was shut a day after an SI tested positive. The personnel from St Thomas Mount police quarters was on patrol duty near the Parry’s Corner last week. On Thursday the SI reported sick

2 With two children aged below 10 and two adults testing positive for the infection on Sunday, the total number of cases in Cuddalore district has shot up to 26. All four of them are admitted to Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital

3 Ten people, who were secondary contacts of patients, tested positive in Thanjavur on Sunday. They were brought to hospital in separate ambulances. With this the number of positive cases in the district has risen to 46. One has been discharged so far

4 In Tiruvarur district as many as five persons were tested positive. Of them two are Myanmar nationals aged 70 and 60 (both males), who were staying at Kovilvenni. All of them have been admitted to Tiruvarur medical college hospital

5 The active Covid-19 cases has come down to three in Puducherry, following the discharge of one patient on Sunday. Meanwhile, CM V Narayanasamy has urged the Centre to permit States to import  necessary equipment directly from other countries

6 Dindigul continues to be one of the most-affected districts, with 5 more people, including two Bangladeshis, found infected on Sunday. They had come to Delhi to attend the Tablighi conference and reached Dindigul in March. Total district tally is now 74

7 With the help of a drone, a Russian couple was spotted roaming in the Annamalaiyar Hills in Tiruvannamalai. District Police rescued Viktor and Datiyana who had come to India on a pilgrimage. They ran out of money and got stuck due to lockdown

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 positive cases coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp