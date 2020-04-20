Tamil Nadu COVID-19 positive cases on the rise

By Express News Service

With more people being tested for coronavirus infection, the number of positive cases in the State has surged and touched 100 on Sunday following a week of dip...

News in numbers

1,07,193

Passengers from affected countries have been put under home quarantine for 28 days so far

40,876

Samples have been taken, and among them 1,477 persons tested positive and 31,853 tested negative in State

Spit not Puducherry CM

V Narayanasamy warned that people spitting in public places will be penalised. The act has been declared as a cognizable and compoundable offense under the Epidemic Diseases Act

Viral news

1 The Esplanade police station in Chennai was shut a day after an SI tested positive. The personnel from St Thomas Mount police quarters was on patrol duty near the Parry’s Corner last week. On Thursday the SI reported sick

2 With two children aged below 10 and two adults testing positive for the infection on Sunday, the total number of cases in Cuddalore district has shot up to 26. All four of them are admitted to Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital

3 Ten people, who were secondary contacts of patients, tested positive in Thanjavur on Sunday. They were brought to hospital in separate ambulances. With this the number of positive cases in the district has risen to 46. One has been discharged so far

4 In Tiruvarur district as many as five persons were tested positive. Of them two are Myanmar nationals aged 70 and 60 (both males), who were staying at Kovilvenni. All of them have been admitted to Tiruvarur medical college hospital

5 The active Covid-19 cases has come down to three in Puducherry, following the discharge of one patient on Sunday. Meanwhile, CM V Narayanasamy has urged the Centre to permit States to import necessary equipment directly from other countries

6 Dindigul continues to be one of the most-affected districts, with 5 more people, including two Bangladeshis, found infected on Sunday. They had come to Delhi to attend the Tablighi conference and reached Dindigul in March. Total district tally is now 74

7 With the help of a drone, a Russian couple was spotted roaming in the Annamalaiyar Hills in Tiruvannamalai. District Police rescued Viktor and Datiyana who had come to India on a pilgrimage. They ran out of money and got stuck due to lockdown