Up for a session of #EyeSpy?

"The students will be taught to take in, observe and photograph their surroundings," shares Habiba from the CPB education team, who will be leading the workshop.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Capturing frames, feelings and facets beyond the physical world and depicting a new invisible realm altogether — photography has always been an art form that traverses boundaries. With photographers from across the globe sharing their feelings and insights about the current situation through riveting imagery, Chennai Photo Biennale has come up with a five-day online photography workshop for children aged 10-13 years — to understand the nuances of photography, and weave a visual story themselves. Titled ‘#EyeSpyWithCPB’, the workshop will be an introduction for the students on photography, basic terms, and storytelling with visuals and text.

“The students will be taught to take in, observe and photograph their surroundings,” shares Habiba from the CPB education team, who will be leading the workshop. Earlier last week, the first edition of the workshop was conducted. Mentors call it a success and a learning experience. “There were students from different places — from Singapore and India to Australia taking part in the workshop. So, it was interesting to see them interact. With different time zones and varied culture, it was a learning experience for everyone.

We wanted to make the sessions interactive, so under supervision, the children could video call each other and take screenshots of it. Some even gave tours of their houses. So, it made the experience wholesome,” she says. The workshop will focus on the basics of composition, light and framing. Students will also learn the building blocks of visual art — What is the background? Where does one place the subject? How to compose an image aesthetically? Once a student registers, an online link will be provided, and participants can sign into the workshop using a laptop or a tablet.

“Due to a few homework assignments, occasional parental supervision might be required,” details Habiba. Soon, a similar workshop for those above 13 years of age will also be curated. “It will be an advanced workshop. Every workshop will only get better...as a team, we are trying to add more elements, learn from the previous workshops and improve the experience,” she shares. The workshop will be held from today till April 24, 4 pm to 5 pm. Registration is `2,500 per student. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3cbJjv4

REQUIREMENTS

  • Prior knowledge in photography not required
  • Phone/camera required
  • Tablet/laptop required for the webinar
  • Attendance compulsory on all five days
  • Notebook and pen/pencil will be handy
photography
Coronavirus
