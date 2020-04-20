Vishnu Bharath decodes new normal within four walls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I work as a trader in the stock market, so working from home is quite similar to my life before the lockdown. My day usually starts early catching up with some news, followed by trading from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm, with which my work ends. I treat myself to an hour of sleep and wake up for a cup of hot tea and biscuits. Funnily enough,

Vishnu Bharath S

this was pretty much how I spent my day even before the lockdown. Usually, I’d just while away the remaining hours, and go back to bed, but since the lockdown, I have learned some coding in Python. With the help of Google, I’ve even developed a machine learning system to identify specific patterns in trade automatically on my behalf.

For the first time, I’ve discovered an interest in coding. So, I spend a few hours a day educating myself on it. My day never feels complete without some workout. I have been a massive fan of Cult.Fit and do at least 30 minutes of exercising daily. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar have taken on the role of saviours for my family and I. We watch a movie together, daily. We’re running out of movies to watch now! Most importantly, I spend quality time talking to my fiancé as well. May 27 is our D-day, and we’re just hoping that the scenario changes by then.

— Vishnu Bharath S