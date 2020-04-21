Let’s talk talkies

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every time I think of warm popcorn (with extra butter and Mexican cheese seasoning, of course!), I am reminded of the divine aroma of a soft doughnut with decadent cream filling and the taste of a soul-stirring cold coffee (in that order). A montage of all the moments I’ve spent at the theatre, devouring the staples while enjoying a movie with my friends, plays in my head. For independent filmmaker and photographer Balaji Maheshwar, who used to pedal every day to Thyagaraja and Jayanthi Theatre in Thiruvanmiyur, it’s possibly the memories of the First Day First Show (FDFS) excitement, among other things, that makes him talk dearly of cinema and its halls.

“Everyone’s view of cinema is different and so is the movie-going experience,” says Balaji in a matter-of-fact tone. Seven years ago, a quest to understand the religion, politics and propaganda of cinema; to archive the transient state of single-screen theatres, and build a comprehensive collective memory on cinema halls in Tamil Nadu, led Balaji to ‘Dear Cinema’, an archival project.

As an extension to this work in progress, Balaji recently set up ‘Talkies’, a parallel initiative that will act as a memory capsule from the past and from the present, allowing one to explore the multiple facets of cinema. “Memories shared by individuals trickle into ethnographic documentation. By discussing one’s time spent inside single-screen cinema halls, we will be able to explore undocumented aspects of cinema, right from what people ate inside cinema halls to the politics of the state,” says Balaji.

Labour of love

A quick look at his social media handles gives us a peek into a few samples from the project. For filmmaker Kamalakannan (of Madhubana Kadai fame), his olfactory senses play a vital role in eliciting memories. In this case, the aroma of freshly-made mutta bondas conjures flashbulb memories of the movie halls he’s visited in Erode. “Earlier, theatres in Erode used to make and serve bonda and mutta bonda. For someone who saw most films in the theatres of Erode, the smell of that particular snack is what I associate cinema halls with,” he says in a sound byte he contributed for the project. From a woman who recalls the only time she’s been to a cinema hall, to another faceless contributor talking about the plight of film operators — as many as eight more samples give us a sense of what Balaji hopes to achieve. “The idea is not to string these memories together and draw a conclusion. I want to let it be contemplative. Whoever reads these testimonies, listens to the audio/video bytes or sees old photographs can create their own narrative,” he shares.

Creating dialogues

A conversation Balaji had with an octogenarian — a cinema light assistant who retired in the 80s with a meagre salary of `152 in his pocket — is one that he harks back to while dissecting the different layers of cinema. “Despite working in a renowned film studio for several years, he wasn’t able to afford cinema tickets. He hasn’t seen any movie in a theatre since the 80s. So how affordable is cinema? These are abstract questions for which I want to explore answers,” he details.

The primary goal is to go beyond the glitz and glamour of cinema; star-crossed artistes and largerthan- life images, and instead start dialogues about the undocumented aspects of the showbiz. “I felt this was the best time to execute it. I have been reaching out to people and talking to them about their memories. The only requirement for someone to be part of this project is for them to have seen films in single-screen theatres in Tamil Nadu. The project will help me map out a bigger narrative about cinema,” he shares. To share your Talkies memories, visit: www.balajimaheshwar.in, Instagram page @balajimaheshwar or send a mail with the details to balajimaheshwar@ gmail.com