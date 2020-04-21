No info on containment zones: Suburban residents

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging that they are unaware of containment zones, suburban residents claim they often come to know about it after seeing barricades. A containment zone is a specific area where one or more COVID-19 cases have been detected. Strict restrictions are imposed in the zone to prevent community spread.

“For the last two weeks, we have been trying to find out where the containment zones are and if we are falling in that zone. There is no response from any official. If information is not given, there is no point in having a containment zone at all. We need to keep all informed and coordinate to avoid risky pockets,” said S Ramanathan, a resident of Maduravoyal.

He further said the service road and Poonamalle road which lead to the market, have been completely barricaded. “Till date, we don’t have information on the size of this containment zone. We are struggling to get essentials. The government should at least communicate with resident associations,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Dayanand Krishnan of Thirumagal Nagar said Sembakkam too was shut without information. The residents are relying on WhatsApp messages to know about barricaded areas. “Also, checking must be robust in these zones and movements must be completely stopped,” he said.

The residents also rued that local officials are neither active on social media nor attending phone calls. Express could not contact Tiruvallur and Chengalpet district administration officials despite repeated attempts.