On a culinary blitzkrieg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the lockdown in place, we, Roshini and Beeda, have been sitting at home, which seems like the best thing to do. As for our home-baking business, The Deli Kottayam, we usually have to interact with others for sourcing and delivery, but to maintain social distancing, we have decided to not take up orders during this period. We are both active people who like to keep busy, so we decided to make the best of all this free time. We had a lot of recipes, which we have always wanted to try out and e x p e r i m e n t with, and this seems to be the best time to do that.

Even though we are known for our desserts, we’ve always wanted to try our hand at savoury snacks. Baking different varieties of loaves of bread, notably healthier alternatives, have been at the top of our list of things to do. This lockdown period has also been a time to pursue other interests like gardening and embroidery. We’ve even been reading motivational books and attending prayer sessions online.

Then there are other mundane jobs like tidying cupboards, fixing buttons and doing basic mending. We have also done our bit to support our heroes who are at the frontline of this crisis, by helping the local police station with sanitisers. All we can do right now is make the most of this situation by spending quality time with our loved ones. — Roshini Sebastian and Beeda Garcia, Kottayam (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine