Lessons in contentment

CHENNAI: I am an architect based out of Bengaluru. I was home in Coonoor for a week when the lockdown came into action. I think it’s safe to say that I was definitely caught off-guard. But the organiser in me kicked in, and I began to chalk out my plan of action to set up a remote working schedule and manage my free time efficiently. Workout sessions via Cult Fitness with master trainers like Mary Kom, Mandira Bedi and Vijender Singh have been an adrenaline kick every morning, and it’s significant spending a few minutes every day focusing on my mental and physical health.

Taking up dance challenges on Instagram has been a way for me to step out of my comfort zone and learn something new. Music has always been an interest. I spend most of my free time making vocal covers of my favourite songs. My go-to YouTube channels for content are Jacobs Vocal Academy and Marty Music. I am thankful to the teaching fraternity who continue to have classes online.

I have been logging into some of the online sessions from Dance People, Bengaluru, and Dolce Music Academy, Bengaluru. I have also signed up with Udemy and Skillshare to up my software knowledge and stay updated. I am currently exploring LEED architecture and Adobe Premiere Pro. With this quarantine, when you don’t have to commute, it feels like you bought time on wholesale and got free hours!



Decluttering, downsizing and developing my hobbies while spending quality time with my family are a few things I do to stay busy. Funnily enough, this lockdown has not only sent me into avenues I never thought I would enjoy like knitting, macramé, journaling and baking but has helped me understand how little I need to be content and comfortable. — Jyotsna Dev