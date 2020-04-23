STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Other medical emergencies taking a back seat?

Doctors are concerned that this may lead to fatal consequences for many.

Published: 23rd April 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 01:11 PM

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many hospitals are keeping outpatients away due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, persons with other health emergencies are being ignored.

“People with cardiovascular illness can’t delay coming to hospitals as it may lead to heart damage. Diabetes, blood pressure and breathing issues are other emergencies which need to be attended too,’’ says Dr. KP Suresh Kumar, chief cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital.

He points out two cases, where patients with cardiovascular conditions could not come to hospital within the next 12 hours.

“They developed metabolic complications from which they have not recovered.” Suresh says there are separate wards to treat corona and non-corona ailments, and patients need not fear. “Chances of kidney failure and heart failure are there in severe cases,’’ adds Suresh.

Dr Dhavapalani Alagappan, Head of Emergency Department at Apollo Hospitals, agrees that the number of outpatients have dwindled steeply. “Many smaller hospitals and clinics are closed. Further, mobility to access healthcare is a concern. Thirdly, there is morbid fear,’’ says Dr Dhavapalani.

Residents say that they chose not to go to other hospitals as they go to clinics nearby. Jamuna Rani (64), a diabetic, says her doctor’s clinic is just a few streets away. “Since he has not been operating for a few weeks I am just taking the prescribed dosage. I am not comfortable seeing new doctors and will wait as there’s only 10 more days,’’ she says. 

