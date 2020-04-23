Paranur, Athur toll plazas to remain shut

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu district police has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to not resume operations of two toll plazas at Paranur and Athur on the Tambaram - Tindivanam NH.

While the police said the move was a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, it is learnt from reliable sources that the decision was taken after the NHAI failed to fulfil the security measures recommended by the police in wake of the violence that took place on January 26 in which the Paranur toll gate was vandalised and Rs 18 lakh was allegedly stolen. The police had suggested, among other things, to complete background checks of over 200 employees at both Athur and Paranur toll plazas, as it suspected involvement of some staff behind the theft.

“Given that the NHAI has not implemented many of our suggestions, the toll gates will remain closed. The verification process of toll gates’ staff is yet to be completed,” said a source from the police.

However, Chengalpattu SP T Kannan told Express, “Since the district been categorised as a hot spot, we have asked the NHAI to keep the toll gates closed till further orders.”When contacted, NHAI officials refused to comment.