Three murdered in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite lockdown in place, three men were murdered since Tuesday night. In the first incident, 24-year-old Giridharan near Pallikarranai was hacked to death by a six-member gang.



“Giridharan’s brother Ramesh (19) had warned a group of youngsters who were playing videogames at a ground. “He allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy during the argument. In the evening, the boy along with a few others came to Ramesh’s house and during a fight, Giridharan also slapped him. Later, the boy’s elder brother Siva and five others waylaid Giridharan on Erikkarai street in Kalaignar Nagar, while he was talking to his friend and attacked the duo. Giridharan died on the spot,” said a police officer.

In another incident at Red Hills, 24-year-old Balaji of Nallur was hacked to death by a gang that came on three bikes. In yet another incident at Mylapore, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death because he allegedly used the public toilet in another street. All suspects have been arrested.