TNIE impact: Chennai corporation to start online classes for its Class 10 students

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to start online classes for Class 10 students of its schools.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau has called for a meeting with all corporation school teachers to train them in using mobile apps for conducting online classes. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

The corporation has partnered with a city-based NGO that has come forward to recharge the mobile numbers of Class 10 students or their parents with data plans, enabling them to attend the online classes.

This comes after The New Indian Express article ‘How do we study on empty stomach?’ published on April 22 which highlighted the lack of a level playing field for corporation and government school students who are set to appear for their Class 10 exams fresh out of the pandemic.

It narrated the plight of students in these schools in comparison to private school students who quickly transitioned to online classes to revise for the exams.

“We drew out data on internet penetration among our students and found that online classes are doable. However, we are aware that it consumes high internet data for which the NGO has agreed to help us out,” Pachuau told Express.

“With private school students switching to online classes, we don't want to lag behind,” she added.

The executive director of the NGO, who did not want to be named, said, “Since there is going to be an increased reliance on digital technology for learning, we hope the state government introduces digital classes on a regular basis once regular classes resume.”