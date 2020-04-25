STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of intensive lockdown, police beef up security across Chennai

A senior government doctor at Royapettah Government Hospital said it took him more than two hours to get to work from Adambakkam.

Group of fifteen migrant workers start their journey on foot from Chennai to Vishakhapatnam (800 kilometers). (Photo| EPS/ Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With vehicular movement increasing each passing day, city police on Friday beefed up checking. 2,708 cases were booked within 24 hours, and vehicles entering Anna Salai and Guindy have been diverted towards Saidapet, Kotturpuram, Alwarpet, Mandaveli, Kamarajar Salai and Triplicane. While the vehicles plying from Pallavan Salai are permitted in Anna Salai, the road in the opposite direction is blocked.   

There are only two points to cross Anna Salai -- one at Omandurar Signal and other at SIET College junction. The move, senior police officers said, was because despite warnings, hundreds of people were pouring out into streets. Some important roads like TTK road, Thyagaraya Road and Cenotaph road are blocked partially diverting the vehicles to other arterial roads.

With security beefed up in many places heated arguments arose between commuters and police personnel. While the police kept questioning the public to make sure they are truly going for essential services, health staff and media persons got into an argument for making them wait despite of showing ID cards.

“We understand that police are carrying out their duties and many people roam on the streets acting like they’re going for essential services, but at least they should let us go once we show proof,” says, R Kalaimani who works as a nurse in Rajiv Gandhi government hospital. On the contrary police personnel say they have no other option but thoroughly check the commuters and do not mean to intimidate the public.

Since the state was put under lockdown to prevent the spreading of coronavirus Tamil Nadu police have collected a fine amount of `2.91 crore from people violating traffic rules during the curfew and seized 2.53 lakh vehicles as a measure to keep the motorists off the road. The Tamil Nadu police have so far arrested 3 lakh people across the state.

