Bail pleas in doctor burial case dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court here on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of five persons arrested in connection with preventing the burial of Dr Simon Hercules who had died of COVID-19. Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar dismissed the application jointly moved by A Anand Raj, K Somasundaram, P Kumar, K Manikandan, and M Kathar Moitheen. The petitioners claimed they have been wrongly implicated and prayed the court to grant them bail. The city police have arrested as many as 20 people in connection with the incident.