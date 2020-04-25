STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cannabis smuggled from United States seized in Chennai

The authorities stepped up vigil at the FPO as international flights have been stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak since March 22.

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Image used for representation.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Customs authorities on Saturday seized 1.7 kg cannabis worth Rs 7 lakh allegedly smuggled from the United States at the foreign postal office (FPO) here.

Officials on Saturday examined a parcel at the FPO which contained two plastic bags and recovered the cannabis of foreign origin concealed in it, a press release said.

The baggage was to be delivered to a person in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and was consigned from Vancouver city.

While the use of such drugs was legal in some parts of the US, the release said cannabis, popularly known as marijuana, is a psychotropic substance commonly known as 'weed', 'ganja' containing psychoactive chemical.

On smoking, it stimulates the brain and responds to pleasure, it said.

