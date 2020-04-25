Corporation school kids to get online coaching

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A little feedback is all it takes for change to happen. Days after TNIE reported on how government school students are likely to get a raw deal in the upcoming Class-10 Board Examination -- as they have been battling hunger and livelihood issues during lockdown while their private school peers are equipped with digital lessons and parental guidance -- the city Corporation has decided to go all out to help these kids.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau has called a meeting on Tuesday with all corporation school teachers, to train them in using mobile applications to conduct online coaching classes.

The civic body has also tied up with a city-based NGO to recharge mobile data of all corporation school students or their parents, so that they can access the lessons.

“We have studied the internet penetration among our students. Online classes are doable,” Pachuau told Express. “We don’t want to lag behind private schools.” The executive director of the NGO, who wanted to stay anonymous, said: “Since there is going to be an increased reliance on digital technology for learning, the organisation hopes that the State introduces digital citizenship classes on a regular basis once regular classes resume.”