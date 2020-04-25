Govt staff struggle to reach offices

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government employees in the lower rung are finding it difficult getting to their work places, thanks to the absence of public transport. David (name changed) who commutes from Guduvancheri to the Department of Statistics in Teynampet by train usually, now has to hitch hike to get to work. The suburban rail network coming to a halt has severely affected many government employees.

“We have to get to the office, there’s no other choice,” says S Balasubramanian who works in the Public Works Department. “Not all of us can afford bikes or cars. It takes me four hours to commute between Potheri and Chepauk.”

Many government employees have requested for special bus service till the lockdown period ends. The Sub Registrar Office, one of the leading revenue generators of the department is the first to raise concerns to the state government over the entire working environment. The Sub- Registrars Officers Assocation has sent a detailed letter on the difficulty in working from the offices with minimial staff.