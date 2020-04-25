Life behind the barricades: Senior citizens face lockdown heat in Chennai

Omjasvin By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shyamala G woke up to the sight of her street being shut down on April 18 morning. Police and corporation officials were installing massive metal sheets across the Kanni Kovil street in Old Washermenpet.

It was much later that Shyamala and her neighbours found out that their street had been declared a containment zone, and shut off. Two elderly residents there had tested positive.

“About 100-odd families in the street were shut in,” says the 56-year-old.

What hurt the most was the anxiety, and concern that they would run out of rations.

“The cops were allowing only one or two persons to step out at a time to buy essential supplies.” Getting medical help or ordering food is further challenging.

If the street is in a lower-income neighbourhood, most residents do not have rations for an entire month stocked up. They tend to buy supplies on a daily basis.

“By the time our turn comes to step out and buy supplies, it’s blazing hot outside,” says Yogeshwaran G of Tiruvottiyur.

“It has become hard even to access our ration shop, at a time when our livelihoods have come to a standstill.” It is not like there aren’t challenges in the upper-middle-class streets.

Especially for senior citizens living in high-rises, the containment has become an additional pain.

“Thanks to home delivery apps, we are getting supplies. But, they do not come up four floors anymore. We have to walk down, not just to the ground floor but all way where barricades are placed,” says Vaidhyanathan Mahalingam (65) of Anna Nagar.

“My wife needs dialysis, and there is a hassle every single time we step out for her medical needs,” adds Vaidhyanathan.

“When we have to go beyond the barricades, cops ask us why we can’t go in an ambulance. They also tell us to disinfect our cars once we return from outside.” Many others feel like they are in prison.

“Policemen are allowing mobile markets also only till the barricaded area only. And, they don’t let more than three people come out at a time to buy,” says septuagenarian Kumaraguru S, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

“While the first few are purchasing, others waited with baited breath, hoping there’s enough left for them.”

“The same thing happens when food is ordered online. We have to go all the way till the barricade to collect it.”

Senior citizens say being cooped up inside their homes is affecting their mental health.

“Not being able to go for an evening walk is stifling,” says R Krishnamurthy (66), who lives in Teynampet.

“Earlier we used to maintain distance, wear masks, and step out for a short walk within the street. Now, the police are keeping a strict vigil and stopping anyone from stepping out.” While it may seem like a small price to pay for safety reasons, experts point out that staying indoors for prolonged periods could impact people’s mood, emotions, and mental health.

“Our family members are just a few streets away, and we cannot see them anymore,” says Kamala G, a resident of Pudumanai Kuppam 7th street in Kasimedu.

The narrow lanes of Kasimedu, packed with tiny houses, now wear a deserted look.

“Our children used to run around happily, playing with their cousins. Now, we all feel stranded.”

However, this is a small price to pay to avoid the virus, insist civic body officials, who suspect community transmission in certain areas.

“A person in the nearby street-tested positive. It’s suspected that he interacted with a family member of three persons who earlier tested positive. This shows how the virus spreads. It could be dangerous to relax the norms,” a civic body official in Zone-4 explained.

The city currently has 112 containment zones. Of them, over 100 are barricaded. Corporation officials say there is no plan yet to ease down any restrictions.

“We can’t let the guard down at this crucial hour. Residents can venture out to purchase groceries and other essentials in batches from 6 am to 1 pm, and that’s it,’’ a top corporation official said.

The corporation also promised to arrange ambulances if there is any medical requirement in any of the containment areas.