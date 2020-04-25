STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Peeping through windows, sailor wishes to go home

As his stint got prolonged, Gireesh tried to sign off at Mumbai’s JNPT port, but things did not work.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: KM Gireesh Kumar, a 31-year-old sailor, is longing to deboard the vessel he arrived Chennai in, about four months ago. He has now sent an SOS to the Director-General of Shipping to help him sign off at Chennai Port, where the vessel has dropped anchor.

The Second Officer of Ulriken (IMO No. 9325843) - an oil/chemical tanker sailing under the flag of Cayman Islands - Gireesh joined the vessel on July 2019 and completed his six months contract on January 18, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the following shutdown, has forced extend his duty.

The backstory

It was on March that the company tried to sign him off while stationed at Ukraine. However, Gireesh’s reliever from India, who stayed in a hotel could not relieve him due to the lockdown and immigration issues, and later left for India.As his stint got prolonged, Gireesh tried to sign off at Mumbai’s JNPT port, but things did not work. Desperate to get off, he also reached out to the Chennai branch of the International Transport Workers’ Federation. Chennai is the last Indian port for the ship, after which it will sail off to Bahrain, and then to China, South Korea and Taiwan.

What next?

“Once the vessel leaves nobody can say when I will be signed off,” said the sailor. K Sreekumar, an inspector with the London (ITF) told TNIE, the company was well aware that this vessel is coming to two Indian ports, but they did not make any steps to replace him. “He is upset and exhausted, and this can take a toll on his mental health. I have intimated to the company that we can also help them arrange COVID-19 testing at the port,” said Sreekumar.

Official speak

Amitabh Kumar, the Director-General of Shipping, said that the sailor has to approach ITF, and it is only through them the D-G can act on the complaint, because it is a foreign flagship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp