Peeping through windows, sailor wishes to go home

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: KM Gireesh Kumar, a 31-year-old sailor, is longing to deboard the vessel he arrived Chennai in, about four months ago. He has now sent an SOS to the Director-General of Shipping to help him sign off at Chennai Port, where the vessel has dropped anchor.

The Second Officer of Ulriken (IMO No. 9325843) - an oil/chemical tanker sailing under the flag of Cayman Islands - Gireesh joined the vessel on July 2019 and completed his six months contract on January 18, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the following shutdown, has forced extend his duty.

The backstory

It was on March that the company tried to sign him off while stationed at Ukraine. However, Gireesh’s reliever from India, who stayed in a hotel could not relieve him due to the lockdown and immigration issues, and later left for India.As his stint got prolonged, Gireesh tried to sign off at Mumbai’s JNPT port, but things did not work. Desperate to get off, he also reached out to the Chennai branch of the International Transport Workers’ Federation. Chennai is the last Indian port for the ship, after which it will sail off to Bahrain, and then to China, South Korea and Taiwan.

What next?

“Once the vessel leaves nobody can say when I will be signed off,” said the sailor. K Sreekumar, an inspector with the London (ITF) told TNIE, the company was well aware that this vessel is coming to two Indian ports, but they did not make any steps to replace him. “He is upset and exhausted, and this can take a toll on his mental health. I have intimated to the company that we can also help them arrange COVID-19 testing at the port,” said Sreekumar.

Official speak

Amitabh Kumar, the Director-General of Shipping, said that the sailor has to approach ITF, and it is only through them the D-G can act on the complaint, because it is a foreign flagship.