Relearning routines

CHENNAI: The sound of window curtains in his room being drawn at 7.30 am every day is 20-year-old Arjun Nair’s morning call. He wakes up, says a quick prayer that his ‘amamma’ (grandmother) taught him when he was a child, and saunters to the balcony to soak in the warmth of the sun’s rays. By 8.30 am, he’s in the kitchen helping his father prepare a scrumptious breakfast — banana pancakes and omelette (on weekends), and on other days, his favourite — appam and stew.

As the day progresses, Arjun, under the guidance of his 50-year-old caretaker Rani, paints, makes art out of waste, listens to Elvis Presley, and at 6 pm, he puts on his favourite shoes and goes for a walk — for exactly 30 minutes along the perimeter of his favourite park in Keelkattalai. Once his father returns home from work, the father-son duo discusses the day’s news, has dinner and retires to bed. This has been Arjun’s everyday routine for almost over a decade now.

For Arjun, with an autism spectrum disorder, living a life based on an orderly system came to a sudden halt when the nation-wide lockdown was announced. It meant seeing his father round the clock — something he wasn’t accustomed to; not being able to go for his evening walks or meeting his best friend, Rani. A week into the lockdown, anxiety kicked in and temper tantrums became an everyday affair.

Emergency plan

“I am a single parent. I hired Rani amma to take care of Arjun when he was around nine years old. I needed someone to look after him when I was away at work. We chalked a daily routine for Arjun and we have been following it religiously. But because of the lockdown, I started working from home; Rani amma has been asked to stay at her home till the lockdown is lifted. The sudden changes irked him and I soon had to come up with an emergency plan,” shares Raman Nair, an entrepreneur, over a video call. While being confined to the four walls of the house has been challenging for many, it has been a particularly trying time for some — like people with autism who find it difficult to adapt to changes, and those who have other learning, behavioural, and communication difficulties.

Many like Arjun, who are used to following a well-laid out schedule, have been caught off-guard and are now attempting to acclimatise to the changes — one step, one day at a time. “Arjun’s sleep cycle is disrupted because of his anxieties. Video-calling Rani amma puts him at ease. That’s something we have included in his routine now. After he finishes his daily tasks, he is given reward breaks — wherein he can use the phone for about 15 minutes.

I have set certain limits on when gadgets can be used. I have realised that the key is to work around existing routines so that the transition is fairly easy,” says Raman. From creating new visual schedules, incorporating more gross motor activities, making simple yet tasty meals with available ingredients to suit his palate to scheduling online therapy sessions with counsellors whom Arjun is familiar and comfortable with — Raman’s contingency plan has helped ease the situation, at least for the time being. “We still have a long way to go. But for now, I am focusing on ensuring he doesn’t feel alienated at his own house,” he says.Along with their children, parents, families and other primary caregivers are rethinking learning and trying to adapt to redefined norms.

Rethinking learning

For Bengaluru-based Mangalambika Narasimhan and her two autistic children, this has been a testing time. With schools closed and most aid only through online sessions, taking care of their special education needs has taken a toll on the home baker. “A large portion of their day is usually spent at school. There they have access to speech therapists, special education instructors and behaviourists. Now, with the lockdown, access to all these professionals has become limited. There is a sense of confusion — about why they aren’t able to see their teachers every day,” she shares.

In her list of tasks, to homeschool and become a substitute teacher for her adolescent children has taken up top priority. “My husband and I are trying to make tailor-made education plans for our children. Both are autistic, but the requirements are different. Their skills and education level are different. We are trying to stick to a plan that is close to their school routine. This way, there will be a sense of normalcy,” she shares.

Support system

At a tumultuous time such as this, the well-being of the child with special needs always takes precedence. In the process, most parents neglect their own needs and mental health. But for Gurumurthy, father of 24-year-old Varsha and 15-year-old Sreedhar — both autistic, and a group of over 40 families, a parent-led initiative has come to the rescue. “We started a special facility — Community Living Association for Parents of Special Citizens (CLAPS) about two years ago. The idea was to form a community, where parents of children with disabilities will live as a joint family. Now, a support system is in place for the children and the parents.

So during the lockdown, apart from regularising a new routine, we parents have also been able to spend time and get to know each other better,” he says. The families that are part of CLAPS have tapped into technology to bond. “Almost every night between 8 pm and 9 pm, we get together in Zoom and play games. Antakshari is our favourite! After so many years of dealing with adversities, the lockdown has given us a space to give ourselves some time. We also discuss personal challenges and come up with collective solutions. Since it is tough to reach out to doctors at this time, we ensure that we are available for one another. This is perhaps why a strong support system is the need of the hour,” he explains.

Nothing is trivial

Every child with autism is different and the needs vary from person to person. Here, no requirement is trivial. This understanding is perhaps what society lacks. For Vijayagomathi, who has been homeschooling her non-verbal autistic son Kavin for three years now, the lockdown didn’t pose any immediate challenge. But, it’s the lack of visits to new eateries and inaccessibility to restaurants that bothered her son the most. “He is a foodie and we often visit new eateries in town. Lockdown meant no outside food. I understood that he was excited to go out to try new dishes. But it was met with disappointment. So to make it easier, I try to make at least one new dish for him every week. He doesn’t demand it, but I know it will ease his anxieties,” she explains.

A need for a defined activity space and personal independence are what Kavin needs the most. “He doesn’t like to be dragged to do an activity for the sake of it. So, we stick to cutting vegetables once in a while, making paper covers and so on. It keeps him occupied,” she says. Chetna Ashok says that the pandemic has to be broken down like a jigsaw puzzle for individuals with special needs. The biggest challenge her family has been facing during the lockdown is to help her brother — 20-year-old Tarak with DAMP syndrome (Deficits in attention, motor and perception) — understand that it is normal to see Chetna and her father more often at home in the coming days. “My brother has never had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with our father. He doesn’t see me till about noon. Now, because of the lockdown, both my father and I are home round the clock. He is finding the change challenging. But it has gotten a little better,” explains the MSc Speech-Language Pathology student.

Pandemic talk

Apart from setting time aside for physical activities, promoting social communication and checking-in on their child’s needs, parents are also ensuring they have conversations about the importance of hygiene and about the pandemic itself. From using social stories and whimsical characters as a means of communicating about the situation — parents are exploring new methods. “My mother explained to Tarak that there is a ‘boochi’ called ‘corona’ on the roads which is very dangerous. She told him that because of this corona ‘boochi’, police have asked all of us to be at home and not come outside. We used many visuals aids — news on television, advertisements, videos on WhatsApp — to explain this serious pandemic in a language that he can relate to and comprehend.

Now he seems to have a basic understanding that corona is harmful and that we have to stay indoors...but it is a challenge for him to unlearn and embrace changes,” details Chetna. Waking up with a certain sense of unfamiliarity can be daunting. With little to almost no instruction on how to deal with the changes or provide special assistance, caregivers are focusing on tiding through the pandemic by grabbing whatever keeps them afloat. In this case, ideas of hope. “Sometimes it’s hard to catch a breath or focus. But I am hopeful that we’ll overcome this crisis,” says Raman.

Caring for the carer

Even as parents prioritise the wellbeing of their kids, CLAPS ensures that the caregivers also pay attention to their own care