Weaving legacy into livelihood

CHENNAI: Athangudi tiles, palatial mansions, culinary delicacies and age-old temples. Chettinad region is celebrated for its art, architecture and the remnants of its glorious past. Among them is kottan, the finest basket-weaving traditions, done by female artisans for several generations. These artisans get into the business and learn the tricks of the trade when they are as young as five years old. While there are a handful of people keeping up with this tradition, a woman who was born and raised in Karaikudi, in the heart of Chettinad region, is taking steps to revive it.

Meet homemaker-turned-entrepreneur Meenakshi V, who did not think of trying her hand at this weaving style until three years ago. Now she is reviving the craft and taking it to the contemporary market one basket at a time. “My daughter’s a piano teacher and she wanted to gift something different to her students for Deepavali. I happened to meet these artisans to purchase a few handcrafted products in 2017. Little did I know that I’d end up doing business with them,” she says.

To support this craft and employment of women, Meenakshi started a brand called Annamayil Koodai to sell their handmade baskets from home. Her products range from small baskets called kottan that come in a set of one, three or five, to bigger laundry bags. Pouches, trays, flower baskets, picnic baskets and more are newer additions. “The baskets are woven with palmyra leaves or recycled plastic wires sourced from Madurai and surrounding towns. It’s a delight to watch them meticulously braid the design. They use their hands, and sometimes their feet.

A small mistake might disrupt the whole design. It needs concentration, hand-eye coordination and patience. The women chat along and effortlessly get things done. I wish I could learn those skills,” says Meenakshi. She coordinates with the women through WhatsApp. The colour palette and pattern are sent to them. The rest is left to their creative minds. “A small basket takes an hour-and-a-half to weave. People who weave palmyra are only a handful. It’s more time-consuming and expensive. While the recycled plastic wire baskets can bear a heavy load, the palmyra ones are long-lasting, glossy and washable,” explains Meenakshi, who always has a stock at home.

She’s been actively participating in several exhibitions in the city and promoting this art among patrons. “The designs have garnered a huge following. Festivals like Navratri, and wedding seasons are busy for us. We get bulk orders for gifting. Parents also buy these for their children when schools reopen. Lunch boxes sell like hotcakes. My daughter helps me with social media presence. We operate out of our home in Besant Nagar and deliver to customers from different parts of India,” she shares.

Dying arts and dwindling artisan count is a constant reminder for us to go back to the roots and preserve those age-old livelihoods. “We’ve used these baskets all our lives since childhood. I’m glad to help these women in some way so they can support their families. The bags are couriered or sent by the women through a bus to me within two weeks of placing order. I ship them from home,” says Meenakshi.

Products are priced from `80. For details, visit Instagram page: Annamayil Koodai, or call: 9884284213