36-year-old dies in Tamil Nadu, youngest to have died of COVID-19 in state  

CHENNAI: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 23 on Saturday after the samples taken from a 36-year-old man admitted to Chromepet Government Hospital tested positive after his death Friday night.

The man was a resident of Kundrathur and had been admitted to the hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), State Health officials said. The state tests all patients with SARI and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) for COVID-19.

An official revealed that the man, aged 36 (and not 34 as mentioned in the State Health Bulletin) had died late Friday night. His test result came only on Saturday. His contacts have since been traced and quarantined.

“We were very shocked to know he was just 36. After we enquired, it was learnt that he had hypothyroidism and obesity,” sources in the health department said, noting that he was the youngest to have died of COVID-19 in the state.

Worryingly, during contact tracing, it was found he had contracted the infection from vegetable vendors in his area, sources said.

"Five vendors near his house have tested positive. We have quarantined four of his family members," said the sources.