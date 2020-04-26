STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After a scorching week, Chennai gets surprise weekend rains

Heavy thunders and lightings along with strong winds began around 5.45 am waking up many residents. Mild rains lasted for a few hours in most parts of the city and suburbs.

Published: 26th April 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles driving through rain at Chennai Bypass Road early in the morning in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suprise rains and cool winds lashed Chennai city in the early morning hours on Sunday. 
Besides mild rains, it brought down the temperatures in the city that was witnessing sultry days for last a few weeks.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) here had predicted heavy rains in interior districts of Tamil Nadu starting Saturday and continue till Monday. 

A few southern districts witnessed rains on Saturday. 

N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC attributed this to a trough at 0.9 mean sea level from Comorin area to interior Tamil Nadu. 

"Trough along with convection is likely to bring heavy rains in interior districts of the State for a few days," he said on Thursday.

