After a scorching week, Chennai gets surprise weekend rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suprise rains and cool winds lashed Chennai city in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Besides mild rains, it brought down the temperatures in the city that was witnessing sultry days for last a few weeks.

Heavy thunders and lightings along with strong winds began around 5.45 am waking up many residents. Mild rains lasted for a few hours in most parts of the city and suburbs.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) here had predicted heavy rains in interior districts of Tamil Nadu starting Saturday and continue till Monday.

A few southern districts witnessed rains on Saturday.

N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC attributed this to a trough at 0.9 mean sea level from Comorin area to interior Tamil Nadu.

"Trough along with convection is likely to bring heavy rains in interior districts of the State for a few days," he said on Thursday.