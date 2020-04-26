STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After stuck for 4 months in vessel, sailor signs off

An Indian sailor aboard an oil tanker was allowed to sign off at Chennai port on Saturday after the Express highlighted his plight.  

Published: 26th April 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Indian sailor aboard an oil tanker was allowed to sign off at Chennai port on Saturday after the Express highlighted his plight. The sailor has been working in the tanker for an extended stint of four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic after his six-month contract ended in January.

K M Gireesh Kumar, the Second Officer of oil tanker Ulriken, had sent an SOS to the Director General of Shipping to help sign him off at Chennai port where the vessel is currently anchored. K Sreekumar, an inspector with the London-based International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF),

told Express that following the intervention of the Director General of Shipping and assistance from port authorities, including Port Health Officer Senthilnathan and Deputy Port Conservator Sitaram Parhi, the sailor was allowed to sign off. “This is a clear message to the companies who don’t care for their people,” said Sreekumar, who was instrumental in helping the sailor.

