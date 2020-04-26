STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Central team in Chennai, inspects measures in place to fight COVID-19

At Alwarpet, the officials interacted with 53 migrant labourers at a community hall and enquired about
their situation.

Published: 26th April 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

A Central team headed by National Disaster Management Authority Joint Secretary V Thiruppugazh in a discussion with Chief Secretary K Shanmuagm on Saturday; senior State government officials were also part of the meeting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An inter-ministerial Central team led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Joint Secretary V Thiruppugazh on Saturday inspected the measures taken to prevent COVID-19 infection in Chennai and other areas. The team is also scheduled to visit more places in the coming days. 

On Saturday morning, the team held discussions with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam at the secretariat about the enforcement of lockdown and other issues. The officials also spoke with Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and other officials.

At Alwarpet, the officials interacted with 53 migrant labourers at a community hall and enquired about
their situation. Later, they visited a fair price shop in in the region and inspected the essential commodity packets worth `500 that were being distributed to the public. 

Later in the day, the Central team visited the Communicable Diseases Hospital at Tondiarpet and inspected the isolation wards where COVID-19 patients are admitted. They also met migrant labourers housed at a community hall in Periamet and visited a containment zone in Pudupet.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijaya Bakser said that the team had appreciated the State government's containment plan and maintenance of hospitals. "Another team from the Centre, a technical one, is inspecting all government hospitals," he added.

53 migrant labourers at a community hall in Alwarpet interacted with the officials when enquired about their situation

Places the team inspected 
The central team visited fair price shop and inspected the essential commodities packets worth `1,500 that were being distributed to the public. They also visited the Communicable Diseases Hospital at Tondiarpet and checked the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Chennai
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp