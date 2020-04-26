Central team in Chennai, inspects measures in place to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An inter-ministerial Central team led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Joint Secretary V Thiruppugazh on Saturday inspected the measures taken to prevent COVID-19 infection in Chennai and other areas. The team is also scheduled to visit more places in the coming days.

On Saturday morning, the team held discussions with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam at the secretariat about the enforcement of lockdown and other issues. The officials also spoke with Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and other officials.

At Alwarpet, the officials interacted with 53 migrant labourers at a community hall and enquired about

their situation. Later, they visited a fair price shop in in the region and inspected the essential commodity packets worth `500 that were being distributed to the public.

Later in the day, the Central team visited the Communicable Diseases Hospital at Tondiarpet and inspected the isolation wards where COVID-19 patients are admitted. They also met migrant labourers housed at a community hall in Periamet and visited a containment zone in Pudupet.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijaya Bakser said that the team had appreciated the State government's containment plan and maintenance of hospitals. "Another team from the Centre, a technical one, is inspecting all government hospitals," he added.

