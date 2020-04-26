STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corporation ramps up testing vendors at Koyambedu market after COVID-19 cases reported 

In the past few days, vegetable vendors in Alandur, Kundrathur including a minor boy employed in Vadapalani market were tested positive for COVID19.

The fruit market looks deserted at Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai.

Fruit sellers in Chennai's Koyambedu vegetable market claim that the sale of fruit has declined to 50 per cent. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to ramp up testing of vegetable, fruit vendors and loadmen across the city including the Koyambedu market after multiple cases of vendors testing positive for COVID19 have been reported.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the civic body has started testing all the loadmen in Koyambedu market and based on the symptoms detected, they would be put to test and protocol will be followed.

“Likewise, hospitals, banks are also potentially risky areas as the possibility of spread will be high. We are at it (testing),’’ Commissioner Prakash told The New Indian Express.

Sources in the health department said the 23rd COVID19 victim in the State had contracted the virus from a vegetable vendor in Kundrathur.

In the area, five vendors were tested positive recently.

“A similar incident happened in Alandur market. We tested all market guys and closed the market operations till required,’’ Prakash added.

On Saturday, thousands of people across the State ventured out to markets violating social distancing norms to stock up essentials ahead of the complete lockdown.

The complete lockdown announced by the Tamil Nadu Government started on April 26 and is supposed to end on 29.
 

