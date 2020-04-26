‘Not possible to exhume doctor Simon’s remains’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of doctor Simon Hercules cannot be exhumed and reburied in Kilapauk cemetery for safety reasons, the city corporation said on Saturday. Simon’s wife Anandi Simon had appealed to the corporation to lay mortal remains of her husband to rest at Kilpauk cemetery instead of the Velangadu burial ground in Anna Nagar where he was buried.

In response to this, the city corporation, in the statement said that it had consulted a team of public health experts who advised them against exhuming and reburying the doctor’s mortal remains.

“A report was sought from a team of public health experts. According to the report, it was not deemed safe for the mortal remains of someone affected by COVID-19 that has been buried following due procedure, to be exhumed and transferred elsewhere” the statement said.