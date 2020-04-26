Six cancer patients, two staff nurses test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six cancer patients, two staff nurses at a cancer hospital in the city tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday.

According to hospital sources, “A patient who was getting treatment from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital was referred to the hospital after they suspected cancer. He was admitted to the cancer hospital for chemotherapy. He infected five other patients and two staff nurses there. The hospital was treating the patient and after he started showing symptoms when we tested, he was found to be positive.”

“All the eight patients are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The unit in which the patient was admitted was closed and disinfection works were carried out,” the source added.

It may be noted that four postgraduate doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The patient was believed to have got the infection from the department

when he first went there for the treatment.