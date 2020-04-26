Special diet plan for COVID patients undertaking fasting for Ramzan in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Patients who are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 are to be offered a specific diet plan if they want to undertake fasting for the month of Ramzan.

According to the diet plan released by the city corporation on Sunday, patients who choose to fast will be provided with roti and biscuits at 4 am followed by ‘Kabasura kudineer’, said to boost immunity, at 4:30

am. They may then have milk and bananas at 7 pm and rice with sambar, rasam, vegetables and an egg for dinner at 9:30 pm. At 10 pm, they are given milk infused with small amounts of garlic.

The diet plan for other patients include coffee and biscuits at 7 am, Idli with sambar at 8:30 am, Kabasura kudineer at 10 am. They will be offered boiled chickpea or peanuts and lemon juice at 11 am. For lunch, rice with sambar, rasam, curd, vegetables and an egg will be given followed by coffee and biscuits at 4 pm, bananas at 7:30 pm. For dinner, they would be given rice with sambar, rasam and vegetables and at 10 pm, milk infused with garlic, said the release.