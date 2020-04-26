STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Special diet plan for COVID patients undertaking fasting for Ramzan in Chennai

Patients will be provided with roti and biscuits at 4 am, milk and bananas at 7 pm, rice with sambar, rasam, vegetables and an egg for dinner at 9:30 pm.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Health; diet; supplements; vitamins

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Patients who are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 are to be offered a specific diet plan if they want to undertake fasting for the month of Ramzan.

According to the diet plan released by the city corporation on Sunday, patients who choose to fast will be provided with roti and biscuits at 4 am followed by ‘Kabasura kudineer’, said to boost immunity, at 4:30
am.  They may then have milk and bananas at 7 pm and rice with sambar, rasam, vegetables and an egg for dinner at 9:30 pm. At 10 pm, they are given milk infused with small amounts of garlic.

The diet plan for other patients include coffee and biscuits at 7 am, Idli with sambar at 8:30 am, Kabasura kudineer at 10 am. They will be offered boiled chickpea or peanuts and lemon juice at 11 am.  For lunch, rice with sambar, rasam, curd, vegetables and an egg will be given followed by coffee and biscuits at 4 pm, bananas at 7:30 pm. For dinner, they would be given rice with sambar, rasam and vegetables and at 10 pm, milk infused with garlic, said the release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diet Coronavirus patients Ramadan
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp