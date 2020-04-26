Storm before calm

Express News Service

Social distancing norms go for a toss as State prepares for four-day intensive lockdown; people flock to grocery and vegetable shops to stock up; essential items such as milk and water cans see huge demand, traders hike prices



CHENNAI: The State took a break from lockdown on Saturday. A day after the government announced a four-day intensive lockdown, people thronged the streets to stock up supplies, resulting in panic buying across cities. As a result, grocery and vegetable shops were kept open till 3pm in many places. The Koyambedu market in Chennai overflowed with people.

Traders were running short of tomatoes and vegetables, as people kept buying them in large quantities. Tomatoes were sold for `50 a kilo in parts of the city, nearly double to price it was a few days ago. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said no shops would be allowed to function during the 4-day lockdown period, barring mobile units and push carts. Essential supplies like milk, fruits and provisions including water cans were also in huge demand. S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary said vegetable supply was usual, but people were buying more. As a result, there was an artificial price rise.

Unmindful of the threat of contracting coronavirus,

While many shops in the city continued to follow social distancing norms even in serpentine queues, many others gave it a miss in the chaos. In Purasaiwalkam, vegetable vendors raised the prices of vegetables even as people thronged to buy them. At the Sir Theagaraya College market in Old Washermanpet, people were found standing in 200-metre queues even as the market began running out of stock by 11:30 am, leaving those waiting clueless as to where to go next.

The situation remained similar in Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones that already account for nearly 200 cases tested positive for COVID-19 and are prone to community transmission. Chicken and mutton stalls in Thiruvanmiyur exhausted their stock for the day and had to shut shop as early as 11:30 am. Fish stalls at Adambakkam were found selling at much higher prices owing to the surge in demand.

City residents said they had spent anywhere between 30 minutes to 2.5 hours waiting in queues to shop. R Kalaivani, who works behind the billing counter at a Velachery supermarket said that she and her colleagues were exhausted due to the non-stop flow of customers. Aavin milk was found to be unavailable in shops in Trust Puram, Kodambakkam, Nanganallur and Madipakkam among other areas in the city.

Milk will be supplied

Public need not worry about the availability of milk and water during the complete lockdown as necessary arrangements have been made for the supply, for the all four days. “Since, grocery stores will be shut, it has been decided to sell milk directly through milk dealers and Aavin parlours,” said SA Ponnusamy, state president, Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association. He further added that people have a misconception that milk will be sold only at Aavin booths, but milk from both Aavin and private companies will be sold directly at dealer stores.

There are more than 10,000 milk dealers in the city. “In almost all the areas, we have dealers,” he said. Meanwhile, officials have also assured that the supply of packaged drinking water will not be affected. “Since the grocery shops will be shut for the next four days, people can either directly contact the distributor or call the number written on the water can. These distributors will ensure that the water is home delivered,” says Saravanan from the Greater Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.

An official from the Metro Water department too said they will continue to supply 650 MLD of water to Chennai, which they have been doing all these days. However, due to lack of proper information, major chunk of public resorted to panic buying. Stock of water and milk dried up by 11 am in most of the places and some even travelled 4-5 kms away to get these supplies.

Panic in Kovai and Salem

As the crowd swelled in vegetable markets and departmental stores near Gandhipuram Bus Stand, Singanallur and RS Puram Uzhavar Santhai, social distancing caution was thrown to the wind. Though, the government permitted shops to remain open till 3 pm on Saturday, most of them were not aware of it as the decision was announced only on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the spike in demand even led to hike in prices. For instance, many meat shops in the city sold one kg mutton at `1,100. Meanwhile, those living in the city limits faced difficulty to return to their houses as the borders were closed by police personnel around 1 pm. “I went to purchase groceries within a one-kilometre radius from my residence by crossing PNG Pudur junction and returned at around 1 pm. By then police had blocked Thadagam Road completely,” an auto-rickshaw driver P Jothimani said. However, Coimbatore district administration on Saturday evening clarified that the intense lockdown would be enforced only within the city limits. In Salem, district officials arranged 200 mobile vehicles to deliver essential commodities to residents.

No more travel passes

The city corporation has temporarily stopped issuing emergency travel passes. “Passes issued previously will not be valid and new ones will only be given for death-related emergencies and for preplanned surgeries,” a top corporation official said. Petrol outlets will function from 8 am to 12 pm and hotels, which home deliver food, will be allowed to function, a release from the civic body said. NGOs, who help senior citizens, transgender people, people with disabilities and the poor, will be allowed to function if they have necessary permit from the civic body. All media houses can function too, the release added. (With inputs from Coimbatore and Salem)

Hardship in Kovai

Those living in Coimbatore city limits faced difficulty to return to their houses as the borders were closed by police personnel around 1 pm. “I went to purchase groceries within a one-kilometre radius and returned at around 1 pm. By then police had blocked Thadagam Road completely,” autorickshaw driver P Jothimani said.