STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Build, breathe, benefit

Necessity is the mother of all inventions’ may be a hackneyed expression but not during these lockdown times.

Published: 27th April 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Necessity is the mother of all inventions’ may be a hackneyed expression but not during these lockdown times. As the spread of the virus accelerates, the demand for do-it-yourself masks and ventilators too is reaching a fever pitch. From apps to medical equipment, people from diverse fields are putting on their creative hats to design, invent, innovate and contribute to feasible solutions to fight this deadly pandemic. Making a humble contribution to this soaring need is city-based mechanical engineer R Abilash Chakravarthy, special director for projects of Ace Group of Companies, who has developed a prototype for ICU ventilators that are need of the hour. 

Within six days of the lockdown, Abilash along with his brother Abishek Karthik and father S Rajasekaran, designed and produced two units of Ambu bag ventilators based on the bag valve mask model. “A research paper on ‘How Ambu bags can be used as an alternative for ventilators’ (2016) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, inspired us to come up with the model. Ambu bags can be produced in bulk; they are cost-effective but require manual operation and human assistance for continuous pumping of air. During the clinical trial, in the presence of doctors from Dr Mehta Hospitals, we decided to switch over to ICU ventilators that are more effective than these in several aspects,” shares Abilash.

The team swung into action, developed a sketch and made a model of an ICU ventilator within a week, making it available as an effective substitute and eliminating manual activation for ventilation support to patients. “ICU ventilators are compact and can be installed anywhere easily. They have a screen that displays the readings, multiple sensors to monitor parts of the lungs, gives constant update on data and has an independent processing system. However, it’s expensive and costs around `7.5 lakh when imported. The parts required for making it are also sourced from abroad. If we make one in-house then it will cost only a lakh or two,” he explains.

Abilash and his team are working with local hospitals such as Dr Mehta’s Hospitals and Saveetha Medical College Hospital to obtain temporary certification for operation of the ventilator within the hospitals. “If we get the approval then we can start with the production. A minimum of 50 units can be produced in a day. We also need support from the regulatory bodies of the state and central government for the commercial production of the ventilators and calibration as required by the ICM,” says Abilash. 

The trio is presently developing the product through immediate, available resources such as 3-D printing technology. Aware of the huge price tag of imported ventilators, their product has been priced at an affordable rate even for smaller hospitals with limited facilities. “Angel investors and entrepreneurs who are willing to work along for making and marketing this product are welcome. Organisations with surplus CSR funds may also donate and distribute the ventilators to Government Hospitals in need,” he says. In these tough times, may Abilash and his tribe increase!

A long road

The team developed a sketch and made a model of an ICU ventilator within a week, making it available as an effective substitute. Abilash and his team are working with local hospitals such as Dr Mehta’s Hospitals and Saveetha Medical College Hospital to obtain temporary certification for operating the ventilator 

For details, call: 97109 46863
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp