STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dial for a doctor

It’s 11 am on a Tuesday. Dr Charunjit Kaur keeps her phone close as she looks at the clock. A couple of minutes later the phone rings and she quickly picks it up.

Published: 27th April 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By  Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s 11 am on a Tuesday. Dr Charunjit Kaur keeps her phone close as she looks at the clock. A couple of minutes later the phone rings and she quickly picks it up. On the other end of the line, a to-be mother is due for her periodic check-up but hasn’t been able to reach the hospital because of the lockdown.

She has called to ask for professional help to make sure that her baby is fine. Dr Charunjit asks her a couple of questions to get an idea of the growth stage of the child. Once certain that the pregnancy is following a stable path, she points out that the mother shouldn’t be worried as all the vital signs of the child are normal. Relieved, the woman ends the call with a show of gratitude. For Charunjit, this was just one of the many calls she will have to answer that day.

“We have almost 25 women calling our virtual OPD (outpatient department) number every day. Most of them call because they don’t have access to a hospital or if they have observed a danger sign and need help with how to handle the problem,” says Dr Aparna Hegde, neuro-gynaecologist and founder of ARMMAN, an NGO providing virtual solutions for pregnant women, and mothers. 

Discovering a need to address the concerns of to-be and young mothers who’s access to their closest hospital is restricted because of the lockdown, Aparna immediately set up a national toll-free number that would directly connect them to volunteer gynaecologists and paediatricians. “This way, the mothers can expect a calculated consultation as they directly converse with doctors,” she adds.

For the 12-year-old Mumbai-based NGO, this was just a matter of adding to a programme they had already created for mothers — M-Mitra (Mobile Mitra). The initiative acts as a link between the doctor and patient. “We had already set up a call centre for our M-Mitra programme. All we had to do was create a pool of volunteering doctors, develop a national toll-free number via our systems and share it.

Unlike M-Mitra, the toll-free number we have set up to address concerns during the lockdown can be used by non-members as well. It also directly connects the caller to the doctor instead of our call center professional,” Aparna explains. So far, she has been able to set up a network of 50 gynaecologists and obstetricians, and 15 pediatricians to support the cause. “They are some of the best in the field and are prepared to address any motherhood or pregnancy-related concern,” she assures. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown pregnancy
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp