Rain brings cheer to Chennai under lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suprise rains and cool winds lashed most parts of Chennai city and the suburbs in the early hours of Sunday. After having ploughed through weeks of sultry weather, the sudden showers brought the city’s temperature down to 25 degree Celsius (minimum). Though the rain let up in a few hours, the pleasant climes was there to stay for the rest of the day.

According to the data from the city corporation, Mylapore DGP office recorded the highest rainfall with 48.60 mm, followed by Chennai Collectorate at 38.60 mm and Tondiarpet at 37.80 mm. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had predicted heavy rains in interior districts of Tamil Nadu from Saturday, continuing till Monday. N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said, “Heavy rain is likely to occur along the Western Ghats and isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu.” According to the officials of RMC, for the next 24 hrs, rain or thundershower is likely to occur in some areas. —