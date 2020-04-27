Soaking in the sun

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As an introvert, the lockdown didn’t feel all that hard when the announcement was made for a 21-day quarantine. But slowly, it’s becoming mentally stressful considering that I miss doing even mundane tasks like going to the grocery store or riding public transport. Being idle and isolated can have a toll on our physical and mental health, so I decided to invest this ample time in self-care. As a part of that, I’ve started doing yoga, mainly Suryanamaskar, every day.

Not only does it help me improve my physical well-being but helps me keep my anxiety at bay too. Being a first-timer to the world of yoga, it was quite tough. But the feeling of pride and accomplishment and working up a sweat makes it worth it. I’ve even started to reach out to friends, asking them about their day, sending memes, participating and nominating them in social media challenges.

These little things make the dullness of my day disappear! However, there is always work pilling up, errands around the house and deadlines to be met. So I’m taking this quarantine as the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with my family and improve my physical and mental health. As a family, we play carrom and cards, and spend mealtimes together. Each little activity with them is a morale-booster for me during this turbulent time. - Rathinavel Ravi, Madurai (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine.)